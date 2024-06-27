Aspiriant LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

