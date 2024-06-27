DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,054,895 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $598.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.87 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.36.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

