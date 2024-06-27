DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $312.22 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.44 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

