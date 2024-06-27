Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

