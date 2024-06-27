Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $520.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $485.00 to $520.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $456.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

