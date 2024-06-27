RFG Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $157.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.