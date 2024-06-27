Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.85.

Get Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

COST opened at $856.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $379.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $793.52 and a 200-day moving average of $735.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $522.10 and a 52 week high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.