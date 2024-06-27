Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 1,198 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $249.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

