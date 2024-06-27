Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 13,975 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

