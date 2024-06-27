Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton Sells 1,605 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $249.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

