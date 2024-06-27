DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.00. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $68.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

