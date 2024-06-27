Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.