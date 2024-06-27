Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

