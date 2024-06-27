Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 112,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.