Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $265,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,794.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,263 shares of company stock valued at $17,256,670 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,502 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 96.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.