Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.65% from the company’s previous close.

CNXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 13.0% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,707,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,525,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

