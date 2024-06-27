Spartan Resources Limited (ASX:SPR) Insider Simon Lawson Sells 164,139 Shares

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lawson sold 164,139 shares of Spartan Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.55), for a total value of A$136,071.23 ($90,714.15).

Simon Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Simon Lawson sold 380,000 shares of Spartan Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total value of A$310,460.00 ($206,973.33).

On Friday, June 21st, Simon Lawson sold 1,071,186 shares of Spartan Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.55), for a total value of A$883,728.45 ($589,152.30).

Spartan Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects. Its flagship project is the Dalgaranga gold project, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located to the north-west of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Gascoyne Resources Limited and changed its name to Spartan Resources Limited in August 2023.

