Defined Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 753,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,507,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $182.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.