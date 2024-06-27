Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,622 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

