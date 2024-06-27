3,127 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $217.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

