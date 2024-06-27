DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $203.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

