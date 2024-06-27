Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 26.2% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $676.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $623.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $689.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

