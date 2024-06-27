DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 427,369 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 426,139 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 310,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $129.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

