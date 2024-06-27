DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $331,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.29 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

