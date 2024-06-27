Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Raised by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.4% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

