McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2% to flat yr/yr to ~$6.53-6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.850 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $67.67 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,458 shares of company stock worth $7,747,114. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.