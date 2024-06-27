Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 29.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $503.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74. The stock has a market cap of $455.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.36 and a 200-day moving average of $465.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

