DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,056,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 252,222 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 325,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.68 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $29.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.