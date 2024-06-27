Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

