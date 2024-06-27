Brokers Offer Predictions for Amgen Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $312.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

