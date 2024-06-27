Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.72. 2,766,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 19,680,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

The company has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 489,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 33,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

