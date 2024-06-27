Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $5.65 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $350,964,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $366.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

