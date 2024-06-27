G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 516,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,144,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $157.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

