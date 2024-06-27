Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 11,046 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 61,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $296.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $296.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.72.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.09.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,275 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

