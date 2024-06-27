DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC opened at $174.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.35. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $112.42 and a 52 week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

