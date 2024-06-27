DGS Capital Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 108,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $785,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 155,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 12.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

IVZ stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

