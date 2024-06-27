469 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NewMarket by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in NewMarket by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 664,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NewMarket by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $821,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 54,482.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

NYSE NEU opened at $517.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.48. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $396.07 and a one year high of $650.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $543.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.33.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

