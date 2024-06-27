DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

