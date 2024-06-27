DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,923,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 93,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

