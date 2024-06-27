Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Raised by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after buying an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,283,000 after buying an additional 308,252 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
