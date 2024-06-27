H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.450 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FUL opened at $76.34 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $63.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

