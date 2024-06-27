Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Worthington Steel has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.

In related news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,658.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

