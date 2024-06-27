DGS Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.83%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

