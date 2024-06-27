DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 97,705 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

