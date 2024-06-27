DGS Capital Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PVH by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,911,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.15. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.81.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

