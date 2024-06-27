4,676 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,676 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tapestry by 56.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

