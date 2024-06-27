Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches One Day Volume of $45.54 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.80 billion and approximately $45.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $8.15 or 0.00013343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00043628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,163,471 coins and its circulating supply is 465,539,049 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

