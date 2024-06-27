7,597 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.