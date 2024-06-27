Insider Selling: Pancontinental Energy NL (ASX:PCL) Insider Sells 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Pancontinental Energy NL (ASX:PCL – Get Free Report) insider Vesna Petrovic sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$126,000.00 ($84,000.00).

On Tuesday, June 18th, Vesna Petrovic bought 13,913,043 shares of Pancontinental Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$306,086.95 ($204,057.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Pancontinental Energy NL engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Australia, Namibia, and Kenya. It holds 75% interests in the PEL 87 project consists of 10,970 square kilometers area located in offshore Namibia; and two exploration permits, ATP 920 and ATP 924 in the Cooper Basin, Queensland.

