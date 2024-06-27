TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Robert P. Farrell Sells 5,159 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,972.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $19.57 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 203,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.